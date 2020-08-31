Item left on train tracks stopped Amtrak service in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak train service in Springfield came to a halt after an unknown item was found on the tracks late Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the Arson and Bomb Squad along with Amtrak Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to west Columbus Avenue to investigate the item “that was placed on the train tracks.”





Due to the police investigation, Amtrak train 475 reversed back to the Springfield station on Union Street. After investigating, police found the item left on the tracks was not a viable threat.

Fire officials did not say what the item actually was.

All train traffic resumed after police completed their investigation.