SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As cleaning was expected to wrap up at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, the future of the building in Springfield’s downtown is unclear.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the state should consider replacing the building especially when he said the costs are not far off from what it will take to replace it. Last week, the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) put out their request for a proposal regarding renovations at the courthouse, where they would potentially need to relocate all the people working inside the building during that renovation period with a lease term of five to seven years.

Mayor Sarno said the current proposal is $170 million to renovate. He said that’s only two thirds of the cost it would take to build a new courthouse and that’s according to a new proposal to redevelop the northern side of the city’s waterfront.

“It’s a viable proposal. I would hope that DCAMM would relook at this. We’d be ready to go following the proper bidding and procurement procedures. You know everything being equal, and why not have local development,” said Mayor Sarno.

The proposed development along the Connecticut River would also feature an 11 story apartment building, a marina, restaurants and shops. Mayor Sarno added that by being able to relocate the courthouse to the Connecticut River, he’d hope to find other economic development to take over the space.