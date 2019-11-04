It’s deer mating season, be careful on the road at night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s deer mating season, so we’re seeing a lot more of them. You could get seriously hurt or even total your car if you hit one.

Have you seen any deer recently? It’s deer breeding season, and your odds of striking one with your car are three times higher during the month of November. It can be tough to avoid them, especially for truck drivers.

“I was a truck driver for 45 years and I’ve seen so many deer crossing the road, and I probably hit a few in my career, sometimes it’s unavoidable,” said Tom McQuillan of East Longmeadow.

Deer are nocturnal creatures, so you’re more likely to see them at night, between dawn and dusk. Take the “Deer Crossing Signs” seriously. When you see one, slow down and stay alert.

One place where you might encounter a deer is here on I-91 in Holyoke. If one comes in front of your car, don’t swerve out of the way, apply the brakes as quickly and safely as possible.

Swerving around a deer could cause you to lose control or hit another vehicle. According to Mass Wildlife, two people have been killed as a result of deer-vehicle collisions in Massachusetts.

If you hit a deer, it’s important to report it to the Environmental Police.

You should also keep an eye out for moose.

They’re bigger and more dangerous because they can be aggressive.