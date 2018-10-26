It’s illegal to ride dirt bikes on Springfield streets

A 19-year-old was killed when his dirt bike hit a car in East Springfield Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:00 Thursday night, near Putnam Circle and Fernwold Street.

The teenager was taken to the hospital but died in surgery.

Related: Teen dead after slamming into car while riding dirt bike in Springfield

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News it is illegal to ride dirt bikes on the city’s streets or sidewalks. Even pushing one down the street is prohibited.

Walsh said people riding dirt bikes in the city has been an ongoing problem. One resident said he frequently sees them on the street.

“I see people riding dirt bikes probably every other day,” Benny Tran said. “Riding around running from cops. Because it’s illegal to ride dirt bikes in the streets. Any type of speed.”

Those caught riding a dirt bike on a public way could face a $50 fine.