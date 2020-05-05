“It’s just been a difficult month, and we are ready to go,” West Springfield business owner says

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has loosened the restrictions for some businesses that have been forced to close for more than a month and a half now.

Gov. Baker gave the green light this week for some essential businesses to bring back a limited number of employees. It’s already having an impact in western Massachusetts.

The new guidelines now allow florists to re-enter their stores to fulfill and ship orders taken over the phone or online. However, they must keep their doors closed to the public and have only three employees in the store at a time.

Deliveries must be done without any contact with the customers.

Being able to operate even in a limited capacity has been huge for florists since this is typically the busiest time of the year due to Mother’s Day. With Gov. Baker easing back those restrictions, it’s helped, but they feel they still should be able to operate fully.

“It’s been a tough month and a half,” said Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist. I mean small businesses like us, we can operate in a safe manner through contact deliveries and we have been following the state guidelines. It’s just been a difficult, difficult month, and we are ready to go.”

Sullivan said they have taken a big hit financially with so many graduations and weddings postponed. New guidelines also allow car dealerships to resume sales over the phone or online, but employees must work remotely. Many other states including New York, had been allowing at least one employee to work in a closed store to fulfill orders, well before Gov. Baker eased the restrictions.