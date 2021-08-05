It’s Massachusetts Farmers Market Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has declared this week as Massachusetts Farmers Market Week.

So, we stopped by this weekly farmers market in Chicopee Thursday night. This week’s designation aims to recognize the contributions that farmer’s markets make to create economic opportunities for farmers. They also provide farm-to-table products to everyday people.

Vendors told 22News it’s a perfect way for education and healthy fresh food to reach urban areas.

David Drugan, of Buzz Off Bee Company, said, “Unless you are on a farm you often don’t get to experience some of the things that we offer or that can be offered from farms. It’s nice to have a little bit of an urban environment get a taste of what the country can offer but also what these farms and farmers work so hard to do.”

There are over 200 farmers’ markets across Massachusetts. Many of them accept SNAP and WIC for payment, like the one in Chicopee Center.