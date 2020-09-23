It’s National Voter Registration Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Register to vote, that’s the message on National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum ever since. Nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

22News spoke with Springfield’s Election Commissioner on how you can register to vote if you have done so already.

“You can also register by mail and we are mailing registration forms daily, you can register online at the secretary of states website and anybody that chooses to register that way will send them an acknowledgment letter they registered and where they can go and vote. So there’s many opportunities to register to vote,” said Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

Now you can also register to vote in person. Forms are available at any local election office, the Elections Division of the secretary of state’s office, the RMV, and certain public assistance agencies.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging online or mail-in registrations.