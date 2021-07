It’s never safe to leave children, pets in car during hot weather

(WWLP) – We have been seeing extremely hot weather lately. Remember to always be careful not to leave children and pets in cars.

According to AAA Northeast, on average, 38 children ages 14 and younger die from heatstroke every year after being left in a hot car. Health experts say children are at the greatest risk for heat stroke in hot cars, and possibly death. Your pets are vulnerable too.

On a 90-degree day, a closed car, even with cracked windows, can reach 115-degrees. Leaving a child or pet in a car for less than ten minutes can be deadly.