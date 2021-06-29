It’s not safe to drive your car on sandbar into Connecticut River

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people will do anything to cool off in this heat, even drive their car into the Connecticut River.

A couple of people decided to take a dip in the water, along with their car. People are trying to find ways to beat the heat, but this is definitely not the way to do it. A video taken from the 22News Springfield camera Monday showed a car doing just that.

The water was low enough in the Connecticut River for a car to drive up on a sandbar and park there for at least an hour. The vehicle was on the Agawam side of the River, near Bondi’s Island. The people on the sandbar did not appear to be stuck or in need of help, it looks like they just wanted to take a quick dip.

The Connecticut River Conservancy advises against swimming in the river due to E. coli bacteria levels. They definitely don’t advise you to bring your car along for the ride. Because of the lack of rain, the river water levels are low enough to walk across.

The bottom line, everyone looks to have made it out safe, but there are so many safety hazards when doing something like this.