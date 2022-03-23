SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – We heard from more local voices with Ukrainian ties as the crisis continues overseas. Mila Renkas of Southwick was born and raised in Ukraine. Like so many, she is still trying to process the Russian invasion of her homeland.

“To see all of this destruction this war brought to Ukrainian lands to the Ukrainian people, it’s so hard to believe it is happening,” Renkas said. “It’s so painful to watch.”

Renkas has made a life here in the US since 2001, along with her family and 14 siblings. She still has loved ones overseas, some who have fled to other countries amid the invasion, others still in Ukraine. Luckily, she still has contact with them.

“I do talk with family every day, my family that left Ukraine are in a safer place,” Renkas told us. “My friend is in a more dangerous place. She is helping the soldiers. I still cannot fully process and understand what is happening to Ukraine.”

Her place of work, Meyers Brothers Kalicka in Holyoke, stepped up to hold a drive to send supplies to Ukraine. Renkas says she does what she can to support her family and some of her friends out on the frontlines.

“Every day he is driving and bringing kids to a safer place, gets food and supplies, and brings it to places where they really need it.”

And as the crisis continues to unfold in her homeland, Renkas is praying for peace and the protection of her loved ones and her fellow Ukrainians.

“Ukrainians do not want this war,” Renkas said. “They are brave and are fighting and they are positive. They do what they have to do to protect their land and their freedom.”

And if you would like to donate to help the Ukrainian people, you can find verified charities here.