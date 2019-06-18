It’s strawberry picking season in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the time of year many of us have been waiting for, strawberry picking season.

Although Massachusetts had a rainy start to spring, it didn’t really cause too many issues with the strawberry crop. That’s what Scott Brown, the co-owner of the family-owned Browns’ Farm in Feeding Hills told 22News.

The drenching start to spring didn’t cause too much of an effect, as the strawberry blossoms came up just on time for their pick-your-own strawberry season that started June 8.

“And right now the way the weather’s played for us with some sunshine and some rain, it’s conducive for good picking,” Brown told 22News. “So we plan on being open until the next — through the end of June and even past July 4 we hope.”

Brown said Father’s Day weekend was bustling with customers, especially on Saturday before the rain on Sunday.

They’ve seen customers all the way from New York and Connecticut come to pick fresh strawberries. A perfect activity, especially since the official start to summer is just days away.

So no matter which local farm you choose to go to, the sweet strawberries are ready to go.