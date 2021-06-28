J. Polep Distribution Services hosts ‘Vax Bus’ in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vax Bus was in Chicopee Monday evening, giving out shots to hard-to-reach residents within the community.

J. Polep Distribution Services in Chicopee hosted the Vax Bus. The Vax Bus was launched by the state and is a mobile vaccine clinic that is meant to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible. It is at no cost and no appointments are necessary.

The J&J and Pfizer vaccine were both offered at the Chicopee site. 22New spoke with an EMT administering the vaccines who says this is a great way to get shots to those who are hard to reach.

“We just actually had a person that was not able to get house due to being under house arrest,” said Shaun Alger. “I was able to go up and help them out and they were very grateful that we were able to do that.”

The clinic will return to the same location in Chicopee a few weeks later to administer the second dose of Pfizer. Another clinic will be held Monday in West Springfield from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located on 373 Main Street.