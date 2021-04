CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – J. Polep Distribution Services in Chicopee is hosting a job fair Friday.

The event will take place at J. Polep Distribution Services on 705 Meadow Street in Chicopee from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. They are looking for selectors, equipment operators, loaders and more.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online before coming to the event. Applicants will be interviewed at that time and should bring a copy of their resume.