Jack Jonah Foundation seeks to raise opioid awareness through film

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local foundation is hoping to raise awareness about the opioid crisis throughout the United States.

The Jack Jonah Foundation began in 2018, in honor of a West Springfield teen who died of an accidental overdose at just 19.

The foundation began to raise awareness through events like a Walk to Raise Awareness. But, now the organization is planning to create a movie about Jack and the opioid crisis.

And Saturday, casting calls began at West Springfield High School to star in the film. Kirk Jonah spoke with 22News about how he hopes the film will raise awareness about the opioid crisis.

“The goal here is to continue to educate our communities and our young adults on this opioid situation we’re facing in the United States,” Jonah said.

Jonah told 22News, the foundation hopes to involve as much of the local community as possible.

The foundation plans to screen the movie throughout the United States at schools and local churches to bring awareness to the opioid crisis.

The film is expected to be finished by Spring 2020.

Saturday’s open casting call at West Springfield High School went from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This was the only open casting call.

Filming begins August 10 and will continue through August 23. There will be 12 hours of filming per day. All filming will be done locally.