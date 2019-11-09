Jack Jonah movie premiere honors West Springfield High student who died in 2016

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jack Jonah’s world movie is set to premiere Saturday at the West Springfield High School auditorium.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Jack Jonah is based on a true story about a family’s endurance and struggle after a young man from West Springfield died in 2016 from an accidental drug overdose.

This movie is aimed to reveal the deadly drug culture in all of western Massachusetts.

“With such a huge interest in the film and people traveling from all over the region to be involved, we are able to select a fantastic team of over over 200 people to help in creating this film. Everyone involved was passionate about this issue and everyone had an opioid life event,” he said. “Jack Jonah is bigger than just another teen film; it’s a challenge! A challenge for teens to better understand the dangers of heroin and other opioid drugs.” Jack Jonah Foundation President, Kirk Jonah

Making Courage Contagious! Actor Dean Cain & The Jack Jonah Foundation launch a National Jack Jonah Film Tour along with Community Event Programs targeting the rise of opiod use amoung teens. Learn more: www.JacksFilm.com Posted by Jack Jonah Foundation on Thursday, November 7, 2019

“This film will be shown in schools all across America, so it just makes sense to hold the premiere at a school. Also, and ironically, this was Jack Jonah’s actual high school. That’s a great honor for us,” says Jason Campbell, writer, and director of the project.

Tickets are $10 to attend and all proceeds will go towards a national tour of the film along with the Jack Jonah Foundation and an actor from the film, Dean Cain.