SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the Jack Rome Memorial 5K, where a local canine who was the official greeter at the Gary Rome Auto Group will be remembered.

Jack Rome passed away on October 10th of last year. According to event organizers, Jack brought a million smiles to customers and employees. To honor his life, the Gary Rome Auto Group is hosting the first annual Jack Rome Memorial 5k at Forest Park.

The event will be a family and dog-friendly event with over 200 runners registered and over 50 dogs registered. The money raised will go to the Foundation for TJO Animals and will be used for medical and veterinary care, emergency surgery, and rehabilitation services to help the animals find new homes.

Registration for this event begins at 8:30 am and the 5k kicks off at 10:00 am.