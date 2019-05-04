Jack’s Walk aims to educate and spread awareness of opioid crisis

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5k walk was held in Holyoke Saturday afternoon to educate young adults and spread awareness to the community about the opioid crisis.

The Jack Jonah Foundation held it’s first ever Jack’s Walk in honor of Jack Jonah who died from an accidental overdose in 2016.

About a thousand people came out for the 5k which took place around the Ashley Reservoir, which was one of Jack’s favorite places. A reception followed at the Holyoke Elks.

22News spoke with Jack’s father who said Jack’s Walk serves as a way to honor the memory of Jack and others who were lost to opioid overdoses.

Kirk Jonah told 22News, “We want to get in front of these young adults, these young kids early on and teach them that the decisions they make over here can lead to something down the road that would be detrimental.”

All proceeds will benefit the Jack Jonah Foundation, the CARE Coalition, and Mercy Medical Center’s Behavioral Unit.

