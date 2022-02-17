SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community came together Thursday night to raise money for a Springfield officer currently fighting for his life.

Members of the community held a fundraiser at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant for Springfield Police Officer Jaime Kelly, who has been in the hospital for over a month after contracting COVID-19.

The event was put on to support Jaime and his family during this difficult time by raising funds to ease the financial hardship brought on by hospital bills. At the event Thursday, shirts and raffle tickets were sold with the #JaimeStrong.