James St. body still under investigation by Chicopee and State Police

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A decomposed body was discovered in Chicopee Thursday.

A person was walking on James Street Thursday morning when they saw a body of a man lying on the side of the road.

Chicopee Police say the body was there for “quite some time.” They also said there is no threat to the public. 22News spoke with one local resident who didn’t seem surprised to hear about the body.

Allen Cournoyer told 22News, “Unfortunately no although I should be but with all the bodies that have been found in the past. Something’s fishy something is going around.”

Chicopee Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are still currently investigating. There is no word on the cause of death at this time.

