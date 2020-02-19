January gross gaming revenue released for MGM Springfield, Encore

BOSTON (WWLP) – Gambling revenues at MGM Springfield rose in January however Encore Boston’s dropped.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission released its monthly revenue report on Tuesday.

Encore’s revenue dropped from $54 million in December to $48.6 million in January. However, MGM Springfield got a jump from $18.9 million in December to $20.6 million in January.

“It’s positive,” TJ Plante, Springfield’s chief administrator, and finance officer told 22News. “It’s helped us plug a structural deficit that we’ve had in our budget for years so it hasn’t solved all of our problems but it’s made it easier to invest in all sorts of services that the city needs.”

MGM Springfield generated $273.8 million in gross gaming revenue in 2019.