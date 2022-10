WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Fire Department will be holding an open house Sunday morning.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they will be giving tours, and an auto extraction demonstration using the jaws of life along with other hydraulic tools.

There will also be free blood pressure checks, fire prevention, educational displays and light refreshments. The event will be held at 44 Van Deene Avenue in West Springfield from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.