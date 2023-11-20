LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly one year to the day after fire damaged the Springfield Jewish Community Center, city leaders and the community came together to kick off the renovation process.

Community partners, volunteers, and staff came together Monday to reflect on how they improvised after the fire and celebrated the start of the construction process.

Last year’s electrical fire caused over $4 million in fire, smoke, and water damage. The fire that started by an electrical malfunction in the sauna damaged the women’s locker room and surrounding wellness and fitness areas but now they will be restored.

Sam Dubrinsky, CEO of the JCC, says the construction process could not be done without the help of agencies like the YMCA and Educare Springfield and Square One.

“I am so proud of how far we have come and for us to be beginning construction a year and two days after the fire feels particularly meaningful. We have been waiting for this day for a long time,” said Dubrinsky.

The nonprofit organization offers a range of programs to the community like arts and culture. They also have after school childcare.

The JCC says they hope that the construction process can be completed by the early summer.