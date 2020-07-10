JCC offering campers free camp-in-the-box full of crafts and activities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Even with COVID-19 disrupting summer plans, local community centers are still finding creative ways for families to keep camp on their agenda.

The Jewish Community Center in Springfield has teamed up with the New Americans program and other organizations to create camp-in-a-box summer sets.

More than 400 boxes have been created, each comprising more than 20 arts-and crafts, STEM, and sports activities to keep the summer spirit alive.

“Parents have had a very difficult go, kids have had a very difficult go, and something that they were so looking forward to was taken away from them. So we want to be able to give them the gift of camp this summer, even if they can’t be on our campus here at the J.” Seth Stutman, Camp Director at Springfield JCC

The camp-in-a-box sets are free for all area campers, regardless of ability or income level. The JCC will be creating more boxes to be sent out to families next month.