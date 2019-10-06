JDRF One Walk at Six Flags raises money to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) — The JDRF One Walk kicked off at Six Flags New England Sunday morning to raise money to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Our very own 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon emceed the event; she is a type 1 diabetic herself and was able to meet the entire local type 1 diabetes community.

Thousands of friends and family of type 1 diabetics, and type 1 diabetes supporters joined together to walk around Six Flags.





One volunteer said she loved meeting all the children:

“But it’s so nice to be able to meet the families and be able to see, like, who we are helping today,” Allison Piskura told 22News.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease and a condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. It is non-preventable, and currently incurable. However, the JDRF One Walks around the country are hoping to raise enough money to change that.