CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents of French-Canadian Ancestry observed Jean-Baptiste Day on Friday. This occasion was recognized with a flag raising at city hall.

Mayor John Vieau accompanied by dignitaries from the French Center in Boston along with city officials and Chicopee residents raised the Quebec flag at Chicopee City Hall.

A flag raising that has deep meaning for the Mayor and others who share his heritage.

Mayor Vieau told 22News, “Being half Canadian French and half Polish, this day is something very special to me. I proudly recognize to French Americans, contributions they’d made to this country, and right here in the city of Chicopee.”

A national holiday in Quebec and celebrated by French Canadians every where; St. Jean Baptiste day honors the birth of St. John The Baptist.