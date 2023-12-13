SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield became the unexpected host to comedy royalty as Jerry Seinfeld graced its famed Symphony Hall for his 2023 stand-up tour.

The 3,000-seat venue echoed with the laughter of eager Seinfeld fans, turning the night into a comedic spectacle.

Photo courtesy of Panjabi Tadka

Seinfeld, known for his love of exploring local flavors, couldn’t resist the charm of Springfield’s Panjabi Tadka, a renowned spot serving authentic North Indian cuisine since 1990. Sources shared that Jerry and his friends were spotted relishing the diverse flavors of Vindaloo, Masala, curry, and more.

The comedy legend recently revealed his directorial debut for Netflix, titled Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Inspired by a Pop-Tart joke from his previous Netflix special.

The film, now in post-production, boasts a star-studded cast including Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, Tom Lennon, Christian Slater, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer. Originally slated for a 2023 release, the film’s launch has been delayed, keeping fans on the edge of their seats for the new date announcement.