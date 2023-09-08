SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Springfield Symphony Hall this year to perform his newest stand-up routine.

Seinfeld will be performing on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. on MGMSpringfield.com MGM Reward members will be able to get tickets two days earlier on Wednesday, September 13.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, Seinfeld teams up with comedian Larry David to create one of the most successful series in television history, “Seinfeld.” The show ran for nine seasons on NBC and won several Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

Since then, Seinfeld has also starred Netflix series “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” “23 Hours to Kill,” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”