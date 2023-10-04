LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jersey Mike’s Sub will have another location opening soon in Longmeadow.

Earlier this year, 22News learned that a Jersey Mike’s Sub will be coming to a new plaza in Palmer, in addition to a Chipotle and Starbucks. The restaurant’s website recently added two more new locations in Massachusetts, in Medway and Longmeadow.

The new restaurant in Longmeadow will be located at 819 Williams Street, in the same plaza as Four Seasons Wine & Liquor and Michael Szwed Jewelers. There is currently no official opening date, but their website listed the location as “opening soon.”

There are 43 Jersey Mike’s Sub locations in Massachusetts, but the locations in Palmer and Longmeadow will be the first in western Massachusetts. The closest Jersey Mike’s Sub location currently is 39 Hazard Ave in Enfield, Connecticut.