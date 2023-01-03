PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.

Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop is to become part of what will be called ‘Liberty Plaza,’ located near Big Y.

“The Jersey Mike’s will be a part of a larger new plaza development. Palmer has one of the last underdeveloped turnoffs from the MassPike and this plaza will go a long way to building out that area,” said Ryan Mcnutt, Palmer Town Manager. “There are only three Jersey Mike’s in Massachusetts, and all are in the greater Boston area. Adding another food choice to Palmer and western Mass is always welcome. There will be more retail coming to this new plaza development.”

The sub shop is set to open soon on 1185 Thorndike Street, according to the Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop website.