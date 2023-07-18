HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An attempted robbery at Furnari Jeweler’s at the Holyoke Mall failed after the business owner jumped into action Friday.

Joey Furnari, owner of Furnari Jewelers inside the Holyoke Mall, told 22News a man came into his store asking to see multiple expensive gold chains. Furnari said the man was very friendly at first but then he grabbed a $16,000 gold chain and ran out of the store with it.

That’s when Furnari took off after him, caught up with him, and got the chain back. Joey says his family worked hard for their jewelry.

“99.99 percent of people that come in are wonderful people but if someone wants to rub you, it’s not much you can do to stop them. Just catch them which is fortunately what we did,” said Furnari.

This robbery comes after two other armed robberies at Furnari Jeweler’s Chicopee and Enfield locations, where the suspects were armed and arrested soon after. Furnari says Holyoke police have their leads and he believes they will arrest the suspect.