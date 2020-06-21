Jewish Community Center holds virtual 42nd annual road race

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During normal times before the coronavirus impacted so many traditional activities, the 42nd annual Jewish Community Center Road Race would have again attracted hundreds of people.

Hundreds put on their running shoes to help raise money for JCC programs throughout the year, but this Fathers’ Day the race has gone virtual.

Much smaller groups abiding by the social distancing necessity, separately competed in the 5K or 10K distance race.

Many of these veteran participants in the company of very few runners or in solitude, were out early Sunday morning, others were allowed to complete their commitment right up until 6 p.m. Sunday.