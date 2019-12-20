Jewish community preparing for Hannukah observance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish community of western Massachusetts prepares for the observance of Hannukah beginning Sunday evening.

The 8-day “festival of lights” traditionally begins with the lighting of the Menorah at Springfield’s Jewish Community center Sunday at sundown. The Menorah symbolizes the 8 days of light from a modest amount of oil at the temple in biblical times.

It’s an important family holiday for children attending the Jewish community center’s early learning center.

Deb Cohen, Director of Springfield JCC Early Learning Center told 22News, “Every Jewish holiday has a nugget of human value. And that’s what we stress at the early childhood center. For Hanukkah we talk about dedication, dedication to our traditions.”

Following the Menorah lighting Sunday afternoon, as many as hundreds of families will participate in an entertainment and dining experience built around the traditions of celebrating Hanukkah.