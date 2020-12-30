Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts express concerns after fire at Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts on Tuesday extended their sympathy to members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield after a fire nearly destroyed the building Monday morning.

In a statement, the Federation expressed how sad and concerned they were to learn about the fire, which Springfield fire officials are considering “suspicious” and “a potential hate crime.”



Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department



It is unfortunate that we live in a world where suspicions of hate crimes are so frequently confirmed and reinforced; where acts of hate and domestic terrorism are on the rise; where this evil persists and persists. We wish to extend our deep sympathies to the church community. Whether by accident or by malice, the damage to a place of worship is profoundly painful. We stand with you, together, as part of a larger community that spans all religions and creeds, as you have stood with us in our times of need. The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts

Springfield firefighters were alerted of the fire at the 40-year-old church located at 14 Concord Terrace just after 5 a.m. The fire caused damage in the back, windows, and roof of the church before being fully extinguished before 8 a.m.

Springfield Fire Department Commissioner, BJ Calvi said no one was inside the church or around the area when firefighters arrived on site. The church has insurance and is currently continuing to do virtual services as they figure out what’s next.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, with assistance from the State Police Arson and Bomb Squad, the FBI, and ATF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 800-682-9229. A $5,000 reward has been announced for information that may lead to a suspect. You can call the line anonymously as well.