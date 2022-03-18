LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts hosted a benefit dinner for Ukraine.

The event was held at the congregation B’Nai Torah in Longmeadow. Over 100 guests came together to raise funds for those impacted in Ukraine. 22News spoke to the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts to learn more about tonight’s event.

“A lot of us feel a personal responsibility and then we of course also feel a communal responsibility. We feel connected to that issue and then also think about the holocaust during that time in World War 2 when many of our families were felling that part of Europe we feel like we can really relate to the story of many of these families,” said Norah Gorenstein, Interim Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

The Jewish federations of North America have already raised over $28.5 million in aid for Ukraine,