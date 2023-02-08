SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the deadly earthquakes in Syria and Turkey on Monday, the Jewish Federation of western Massachusetts and the Jewish Federations of North America launched an earthquake relief fund for humanitarian aid and to help support recovery efforts.

The Jewish Federation’s overseas partners are currently in Turkey to assess the needs and determine how to be positioned to help, according to a news release from The Jewish Federation.

The Jewish Federation has a history of responding to global crises, aiding Jewish populations and individuals of all backgrounds in the hardest-hit places, and providing food, shelter, medicine, and other forms of aid. Funds have helped hundreds of relief efforts in the aftermath of disasters, such as California wildfires, tsunamis in Asia, hurricanes, flooding in the Gulf, and tornadoes in the Midwest.

“We are answering the call from those affected in Syria and Turkey by mobilizing our community’s collective giving power,” said Nora Gorenstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts. “Doing good wherever it is needed is at the heart of our Federation mission and are proud to join forces with the Jewish Federation of North America to send necessary funding and support to those affected by the earthquake.”

Jewish Federations of North America Board Chair Julie Platt added, “We mourn the tragic loss of life brought by this disaster and send our hopes and prayers for all those who have been injured. We remain in close contact with our disaster relief partners on the ground and are mobilizing our communities to raise funds to support their life-giving work. Our Jewish value of tikkun olam, to repair the world, guides us day-in and day-out to extend our hands to those in need, and Jewish Federations pledge to carry out this mandate with pride and dignity.”

To make a donation through the Jewish Federations of North America to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey visit their website.