JFK to be remembered in Springfield on 56th anniversary of assassination

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifty six years ago Friday, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, and every year, political leaders join members of the community for an annual remembrance ceremony in Springfield.

At 1:00 Friday afternoon, dignitaries and ordinary citizens will gather at the Eternal Flame in Forest Park to honor the memory of the late president. The memorial will feature a short speaking program, followed by a wreath laying.

Admission to the park will be waived between noon and 2:00 P.M. for those interested in attending the memorial. Attendees should use the Trafton Road entrance to the park.