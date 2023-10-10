LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow held its annual meeting Tuesday night, now in its 111th year serving the older population of western Massachusetts.

Tuesday night’s event included honoring Rudy D’Agostino, who is a longtime volunteer and Treasurer at JGS Lifecare. She received the Chair’s Service Award.

Also, insights on how the facility can enhance the quality of life for residents, as well as create a positive impact on staff.

Dr. Stuart Anfang, JGS Board Chair, telling 22News, “We are doing very well and patients are being well served and now we are looking forward to transforming the way we deliver care in the nursing home.”