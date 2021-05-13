JGS Lifecare and Yeshiva Academy receive state grants

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two faith-based organizations in Longmeadow will benefit from a new state grant program meant to bolster security at houses of worship.

JGS Lifecare and the Yeshiva Academy will receive $27,000 and $30,000, respectively. 53 organizations in all received funding to increase safety and security in the face of growing threats of violence at religious institutions.

“Our administration remains committed to ensuring that all of the Commonwealth’s residents can worship freely and safely,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These grants help equip houses of worship with additional tools to keep the faith communities they serve safe.”

In 2018, Massachusetts established the Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CNSGP) to allocate state funding to nonprofit organizations selected through a competitive grants process managed by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS). The program annually supports target hardening and other physical security enhancements for locations at high risk for terrorist attacks or hate crimes. To date, the program has provided about $3 million in funding to 124 organizations.