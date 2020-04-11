JGS Lifecare COVID-19 cases more than triple in 10 days totaling 93

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local nursing homes continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus including JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.

On April 2, just over a week ago, JSG Lifecare reported 29 cases of COVID-19 and now the facility has reached a total of 93, more than tripling ten days later.

They say they learned of the first few positive cases two weeks ago and started testung residents through a private lab. 22News had been getting reports of multple deaths and increasing cases at JGS Lifecare from family members of residents.

On Friday night, the facility told 22News 21 residents died of COVID-19. The president and CEO said they have done more than 180 tests for residents who are now all quarantined in their rooms regardless of their testing status.

They are tested 84 staff members and found that 43 came back positive for COVID-19. JGS Lifecare says now all staff in the building have to wear a mask and gown for protection. The Department of Public Health is advising nursing homes to place residents with known or suspected cases of COVID-19 in a single-person room