LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year for the past 40 years, JGS Lifecare has gone golfing to raise significant amounts of money to help the elderly of Western Massachusetts.

Monday, Twin Hills county Club in Longmeadow played host to the 41st annual Frankel-Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments. Hundreds participated in this ongoing effort to provide the services needed to help the growing elderly population here in the Pioneer Valley.

Susan Halpern, the Vice President of Development and Communications at JGS Lifecare told 22News, “We hope to raise over one $115,000 that will support programs and services, and we’re just so blessed to have a supportive community that comes out for our 41st year having this tournament.”

She said, in recent years, eldercare programs like those of the JGS Lifecare have been struggling for financial help due to a decline in funding for government assisted agencies.