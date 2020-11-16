JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow hosting Thanksgiving food drive

LONGMEADOW, Mass. WWLP) – As the weather gets colder and the pandemic continues to affect people’s livelihoods, food drives are becoming even more important.

JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow is collecting non-perishable food items to help benefit those in need this holiday season.

Sunday was the first of a two-day drive-thru food collection event. People were able to drop off their donations without ever getting out of their cars at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence in Longmeadow.

The JGS Thanksgiving food drive continues Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be collected at the Leavitt Family Nursing Home, located at 770 Converse Street.

