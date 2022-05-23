LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – JGS Lifecare, a health care system serving seniors and families in western Massachusetts is set to host its Frankel Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments fundraiser on Monday, June 27 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

According to the news release sent to 22News by JGS Lifecare, this will be the organization’s 41st annual tournament. In addition to golf, the tournament includes bridge, canasta, and mahjong tournaments.

Courtesy of JGS Lifecare

The tournament is named in memory of Michael Frankel, a past Chairman of the JGS Board who passed away in 2013 at the young age of 49. It is also named in honor of the Raymond and Herman Kinsler Families, longtime supporters of JGS Lifecare. Last year, the tournament was held in memory of Seymour Frankel, Michael’s father, and a long-time volunteer and JGS Ambassador.

“The Frankel and Kinsler families have provided extraordinary leadership over the years to JGS Lifecare,” said Susan Halpern, vice president of development at JGS Lifecare. “This tournament is a tribute to them and helps us continue their extraordinary legacy of caring and good deeds.”

Last year over $115,000 was raised through sponsorships, donations, and player registrations. Eldercare organizations like JGS Lifecare have been under severe financial stress due to: insufficient funding through government programs that do not cover the costs of care; increased expenses due to necessary infection control protocols necessitated by COVID; and critical staffing shortages.

JGS relies on the community’s support to help raise financial resources and bridge the gap, and the Frankel-Kinsler Classic is a central source of the community’s support.