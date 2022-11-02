CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

JimBuddy’s is owned by Jim and Lisa Robinson who opened JimBuddy’s Glass Gallery & Vape Shop right next door in 2015. When the space next door became available back in 2018, the year that cannabis was legalized by Massachusetts voters, the Robinson’s rented the room with hopes of opening a dispensary.

They received a special permit from the City of Chicopee in April 2021, making this the third recreational cannabis dispensary that was approved in the City. The Rec Shop opened to the public on October 1st.

JimBuddy’s focuses on offering quality products from small, local businesses in the cannabis industry, such as those based in Florence, Whatley, and Pittsfield. JimBuddy’s is open to customers who are 21 and older with valid IDs.

Mayor John Vieau of Chicopee and others are expected to attend the ribbon cutting. The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at 1269 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.