CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – JimBuddy’s Rec Shop, a recreational Cannabis dispensary on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, will open on Saturday.

JimBuddy’s is a small family business that focuses on working with small businesses within the industry. They have been working on opening their shop for four years now.

They want to offer the biggest variety of brands and bring new products to the community that they have never heard of before. JimBuddy’s will open on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in Chicopee.

According to JimBuddy’s website, ” When you shop at JimBuddy’s, we want you to know you’re investing in quality products. We hope you are just as excited about your options as we were bringing them into the store. Everything on our shelves was had-chosen to fulfill all needs of customers from beginners to experts. We love introducing intricate glasswork and high-end devices to new customers.”