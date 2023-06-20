SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced another big name set to perform at the state fair this September.

Jimmy Eat World will be performing at The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 16. The platinum-selling alterative rock band will also be joined by special guest, Palehound.

Jimmy Eat World is celebrating this year three decades of being together with ten albums created. The band’s breakthrough came from several singles from their album ‘Bleed American,’ with “The Middle” hitting the number one spot on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and reaching number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks total. The band released their tenth album in 2019 called ‘Surviving.’

Tickets for Jimmy Eat World go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on TheBigE.com. Concert tickets also include an admission to The Big E fair which will be held this year from September 15 to October 1.

Also announced this year to perform is John Fogerty, Parker McCollum, Chris Young, DJ Zedd, Quinn XCII, Third Eye Blind and several other free concerts on the Court of Honor.