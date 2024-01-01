LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In a quest for wisdom and spiritual guidance, the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) is launching a captivating six-week course titled “Advice for Life” this winter.

This immersive journey invites participants to explore the profound written communications of the revered Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory. Set to commence on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the course promises a multimedia voyage through the Rebbe’s insights on daily life.

Held at LYA, 1148 Converse Street in Longmeadow, the course will delve into the Rebbe’s thousands of typewritten letters and spoken discourse transcripts. These interactions spanned individuals from diverse backgrounds, both within and beyond the Jewish community, addressing matters of work, family, health, and overall well-being.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s legacy as a spiritual leader propelled the modern Chabad movement, and his timeless wisdom remains a source of inspiration for countless individuals on their paths of faith and personal growth. “Advice for Life” aims to showcase the Rebbe’s application of Jewish values, serving as a guide for finding deeper meaning in everyday life.

From navigating the challenges of the “daily grind” to fostering thriving relationships, the course promises invaluable insights for wholesome living. Rabbi Yakov Wolff, LYA’s JLI instructor, expresses the course’s intent: “Advice for Life is an invitation to delve into ideas that guide us toward mindful growth. This course provides practical insights that elevate everyday experiences to meaningful milestones.”

The inclusive nature of the course aligns with JLI’s commitment to making enriching Jewish educational experiences accessible to people of all backgrounds and knowledge levels. The cost to attend is $100 per person, with a couples discount available at $180. Those interested in joining this spiritual exploration can contact Rabbi Wolff at 413-348-4978 or visit their website for registration and additional course-related information.

For those unable to attend in person, “Advice for Life” will also be offered on Zoom. Moreover, a second session is slated to commence on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the law offices of James Smith, 1331 Main Street, Springfield, providing more opportunities for individuals to embark on this transformative journey.