WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job, or a student seeking connections, there’s a job and internship fair Wednesday afternoon at Westfield State University, where more than 80 agencies are setting up to recruit Wednesday afternoon.

Among those are local employers like Bank ESB, Big Y, The Behavioral Health Network, even the City of New Haven, Encore Boston Harbor, and the state police. The fair runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Scanlon Hall.

No pre-registration is required, and the public is invited. If you’re looking for work or are a student from another college looking for an internship or an opportunity to network, this is the event for you.

Parking is available in the South Lot for campus visitors, which is located off Western Ave across from the Catherine Dower Performing Arts Center, and there is a shuttle available to get you to and from the job fair, that shuttle runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Westfield State says there are booths for every major area of study, including broadcasting.