HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More job fairs are being held around western Massachusetts, as industries try to recruit workers to meet the demand during the pandemic.

22News was at a job fair held at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday where many local businesses were there looking to get people to join their payroll. Some retailers, like Macy’s, are trying to fill positions for a very busy holiday season at the mall.

“The holidays are a very significant time of year for us,” said Lisa Wray, marketing director at the mall. “Our retailers want to be ready. They are hiring for the holiday season, some are hiring for right now, up to $15 an hour to start. They are getting ready, they are training their employees and they want to be prepared because it will be here before we know it.”

If you missed Wednesday’s job fair at the Holyoke Mall, 22News also has a job search.