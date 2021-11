(From left) Col. Robert Charlesworth, Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer and Col. Sean Flynn of the New York Army National Guard stand in line as the official party during the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York on July 17. Flynn assumed command of the light infantry brigade, which includes more than 4,000 Soldiers across New York, Masachusetts, and Rhode Island. (Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass Hire will host a job fair for military service members and veterans this Friday at the Eastfield Mall.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on November 5 in the former Macy’s building, and over 40 employers are looking to hire.

Mass Hire will also offer career development services and more than 20 veteran service providers will be in attendance ready to give on-site services.