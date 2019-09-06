Job fair held in Holyoke for new cannabis company

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair was held in Holyoke Thursday night for a new cannabis company coming to town.

Canna Provisions, which operates a shop in Lee, plans to open another retail shop on Dwight Street in Holyoke.

The company held a hiring event in the city tonight, looking to fill nearly 40 full time and 8 part time positions.

The company said they are committed to hiring from within the Holyoke community. Erik Williams of Canna Provisions talked to 22News about the positions they are hiring for.

“These positions are ranging everywhere from guides, to inventory, to security, to managers. There are many many positions here,” Williams said. “We always start with customer service first. There is a lot of education that comes with being an employee and being a part of this team.”

Canna Provisions hopes to open this fall.